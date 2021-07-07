Arrested teacher used Parler to incite others to join Capitol riots, according to the Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, a Florida high school teacher was arrested in connection with the January 6 rioting at the US Capitol.

According to a criminal complaint released by the US Department of Justice, Kenneth John Reda, 54, was apprehended by FBI agents and charged with disorderly conduct and illegally entering Capitol grounds.

On Tuesday, Reda appeared in court for the first time and was released on a $25,000 bail. He might spend up to three years in prison if convicted.

Reda is a teacher at Viera High School in Florida, according to court documents. The 54-year-old is a physical education instructor, according to Brevard Public Schools, according to Click Orlando.

On January 6, the school announced that it will launch an internal investigation into Reda’s alleged behavior.

As Congress attempted to recognize Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, the instructor was accused of storming the Capitol with a gang of Donald Trump supporters.

Investigators got a tip on January 18 that contained screenshots from the social networking site Parler, which is popular among Trump fans, according to the criminal complaint. Reda admits to being inside the Capitol on January 6 under the username “mrjoebidenhead,” according to these screenshots.

According to investigators, they received documents from Parler and were able to confirm that the account belonged to Reda, finding that he had posted: “I got into the Capitol building.”

Reda’s plan to be in Washington, D.C. on January 6 was referenced in other Parler posts, according to the investigators. “We have to travel to DC on January 6th it is IMPERATIVE every single person who voted for Trump has to flood DC,” he is claimed to have said.

“It is time to mobilize PATRIOTS we need to get together and organize against this KABAL we need to topple it….they have thrown their last ditch effort to upset this election consequently this nation if we do not get together and organize we will LOSE,” Reda is said to have written.

Agents also looked at surveillance footage from the Capitol, which they say showed Reda in the building on January 6, as well as data from his Gmail account, which indicated he was inside the facility.