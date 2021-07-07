Arrested for allegedly charging at police with a Taser and assaulting an officer in the Capitol.

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on suspicion of using a taser on police officers during the January 6 insurgency.

Alan William Byerly was arrested on charges of assault, assaulting a federal officer, violent entry on Capitol grounds, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted area without lawful permission, and engaging in physical violence on Wednesday.

Byerly is accused of being involved in two attacks during the Capitol incident, one on an officer and the other on a member of the news media, according to prosecutors.

On the west terrace of the Capitol grounds, video footage shows Byerly in a mass of aggressive demonstrators gathered near an organized police line. According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, members of the US Capitol Police force and the Metropolitan Police Department were preventing rioters from breaching the bike rack barricade and assaulting officers.

Byerly allegedly activated a stun gun and charged at the officers at approximately 2:10 p.m. The man was “apparently unprovoked,” according to the affidavit, and the “electric charge of the taser was obviously heard.”

Officers may be seen on film exclaiming “taser!” and removing the weapon from Byerly’s grip. However, prosecutors said he continued to charge at officers, punching and pushing them. According to the complaint, Byerly tried to steal a baton from one of the officers at one point.

Officers attempted to apprehend Byerly, but he managed to escape with the assistance of another rioter.

Prosecutors claim Byerly was also involved in the attack of a member of the press prior to his run-in with the cops. The victim wore all black and was carrying at least one camera, as well as a lanyard with Associated Press insignia.

After another group of individuals had hauled him down a flight of steps, Byerly and three other rioters allegedly pushed and shoved the victim.

After posting images of Byerly online, the FBI received a tip that assisted in his identification. A white male with shoulder-length graying black hair was seen in riot film wearing a “Kutztown” beanie and a neon yellow “safety” long sleeve shirt under a black jacket.

On April 5, a witness identified Byerly as the man in the photos and called the FBI Threat Operations Center. The witness stated that he was a Blandon resident.