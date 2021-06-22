‘Arrest Fauci, COVID Was a Hoax,’ reads a hacked Florida highway sign.

Early Tuesday, highway hackers in Miami were able to change the messages on a digital traffic sign to “Arrest Fauci,” according to Miami local news.

Early Tuesday morning, a highway sign on 836 at the exit to Northwest 27th Avenue flashed slogans such as “Arrest Fauci,” “COVID-19 was a fake,” and “vaccines kill.”

According to NBC 6, officials with the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority were aware of the sign by mid-morning and had switched it off.

The Miami Department of Transportation has yet to respond to a request for comment from this website.

The hacking of the digital sign came just a week after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene openly asked for the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, telling reporters at the United States Capitol that Fauci had “pretty much dominated our life for the previous year.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has unwittingly become the face of the COVID-19 response in the last year.

Greene’s “Fire Fauci” bill has ten co-sponsors as of June 15, all of whom were Republicans in the House of Representatives.

A Freedom of Information Act request from The Washington Post resulted in the publication of dozens of Fauci’s emails in early June. Since then, there have been unceasing calls for Fauci’s removal.

One communication even suggested that the COVID-19 virus might have been developed in the Wuhan facility, reigniting the debate.

“Now everyone, including the so-called ‘enemy,’ are beginning to agree that President Trump was right about the China Virus emanating from the Wuhan Lab,” former President Donald Trump declared in a statement a few weeks ago. Dr. Fauci’s conversation with China is far too loud for anyone to ignore.”

“That email was from a person to me saying ‘thank you’ for whatever it is he thought I said, and I said that I think the most likely genesis is a jumping of species,” Fauci said in a recent interview with CNN. I still believe it is, but I’m keeping an open mind about the possibility of a lab leak.”

Fauci has also come under criticism recently after Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn called him out for penning a.