Around 2,500 Afghans and their families will be evacuated to a military base in Virginia.

On Monday, the Biden administration announced a plan to evacuate some 2,500 Afghan government employees and their families. According to the Associated Press, they will begin staying at Fort Lee, an Army base south of Richmond, Virginia, next week.

The administration stated earlier this month that it would soon begin relocating Afghan visa aspirants under Operation Allies Refuge.

“These initial relocation flights, the first under the State Department’s Operation Allies Refuge, will put America’s commitment to those who have helped us into action—providing transportation to secure locations where the (visa) process can be safely and thoroughly completed,” according to the notice.

The Associated Press received a copy of the notice, which comes amid mounting fears about the safety of Afghans who worked as interpreters and other support staff for American troops and diplomats as the government rushes to finish the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Members of Congress have expressed growing concern about the fate of Afghans who worked for the US over the last two decades, particularly as the Taliban has intensified military operations against the Afghan government in recent weeks, seizing control of large swaths of the country as US troops withdraw.

The Afghans who will be kept at Fort Lee are only a fraction of the total number of Afghans seeking asylum in the United States. Approximately 20,000 people have expressed interest in applying for “Special Immigrant Visas” to relocate to the United States, but only roughly half of them have progressed far enough in the vetting process to be considered for migration.

The (Defense) Department has nominated Fort Lee, Virginia as the temporary host station for the first group of SIV candidates embarking on relocation movements, in response to a formal request for assistance from interagency partners, according to the notice to Congress.

“Here, this initial group of around 2,500 people who have completed the SIV security vetting procedure will be able to safely complete the final parts of the SIV process, such as a medical screening and final administrative requirements,” according to the statement.

