Army Ranger charged with assaulting and killing a security guard claims he blacked out during the incident.

Following the death of a 26-year-old woman in Tacoma, Washington, a US Army Ranger has been charged with first-degree murder. He claims he has no recollection of the incident because he had a blackout after a night of drinking.

Denise Smith, 42, was killed on July 18 by Patrick Phillip Byrne, a soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He has entered a not guilty plea.

The attack took place in a downtown Tacoma office building. Prosecutors claim that while out with pals at a bar, Byrne got into an altercation and was hit in the face. He then proceeded to the office building, where he is accused of assaulting Smith while she was working as a security guard.

According to court filings, Byrne allegedly beat Smith with his fists and a set of keys until she was unrecognizable. According to the docs, he then choked her, which resulted in her death.

According to court filings, “it looked to one detective that he was attempting to slash or gouge her eyes out.”

“She continuously tried to fight back and get away during the defendant’s lengthy attack on the victim, but the defendant held her each time and prevented her from fleeing,” the records added. “He repeatedly assaulted her, threw her about by her hair braid, and overpowered her.”

According to prosecutors, after killing Smith, Byrne hurled himself out of a window, ripped up furniture, and jumped 14 feet into the concrete. After he awoke from his coma, he allegedly began crying for aid and claimed he had been stabbed and sexually raped. Doctors determined that he had not been stabbed when he arrived at the hospital, and he refused to allow them to examine him for sexual assault injuries.

Byrne told authorities he had no recollection of the attack. He simply recalls going to a pub, drinking, and then passing out. Byrne claims he was in the hospital when he awoke.

Smith’s body was discovered by a coworker a few hours later. After security camera evidence appeared to show Byrne attacking and killing Smith, he was arrested. Two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and one case of first-degree burglary have been filed against Byrne.

The Army of the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.