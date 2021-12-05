Armed cops made restaurant workers ‘uncomfortable,’ and they were denied service.

Staff at a San Francisco restaurant refused to serve three police officers because they were armed, making them “uncomfortable.”

According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, “three armed and uniformed San Francisco police officers walked in to lunch at Hilda and Jesse” on Union Street on Friday.

“The presence of their various firearms made our personnel feel uneasy shortly after they were seated. We then asked them to leave in a courteous manner.”