Arkansas Governor Faces Pushback on COVID Vaccines, Calling Them “Bioweapons” and “Mind Control”

Asa Hutchinson, the governor of Arkansas, has encountered reaction from some of his state’s inhabitants over COVID-19 immunizations, with some individuals using unusual wording. In recent weeks, Hutchinson has been one of the most prominent Republican leaders to publicly shift his position on vaccines and call out the unvaccinated.

During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Hutchinson discussed some of the often bizarre answers he has received from constituents during town hall meetings. These visits were designed to persuade Arkansas residents, particularly conservatives, to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a disease that the state is currently grappling with.

“Someone told me, ‘Don’t call it a vaccination, call it a bioweapon,’ when I went into these town hall meetings. They also discuss mind control,” Hutchinson explained. “Well, those are clearly incorrect. That has been corrected by other members of the community.”

Hutchinson blamed these odd reactions on the spread of “false information” and “myths” about the COVID-19 vaccination and vaccines in general, especially among right-wing communities.

In a video filmed at one of these town hall events, the governor received a nasty reaction for clarifying disinformation about COVID-19 immunizations. The statement in question was in reaction to a claim that the immunization could lead to infertility. Hutchinson debunks the idea with a gesture to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Arkansas Department of Health’s medical director for vaccines, in a video published by Raw Story.

“At this time, there is no evidence of the COVID vaccine,” Dillaha is heard saying before being interrupted by audience members.

After Dillaha was cut off from the conference, one individual shouted, “This is crazy,” while another shouted, “Liar.” One audience member accused the administration of “covering [correct facts]up” when Dillaha was finally permitted to finish her testimony.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in every state, but Arkansas has been impacted especially severely. Arkansas had the fifth-highest number of new cases in the preceding week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Arkansas and Florida are also the only states in which every county has been designated as having “high” rates of viral transmission in the community.

Other Republicans have done the same. This is a condensed version of the information.