Arkansas and Ohio are two states in the United States. Govs I’m hoping that the FDA’s full approval of the COVID vaccine will boost vaccination rates.

Arkansas and Ohio governors are hoping that complete FDA clearance of particular COVID-19 vaccines would increase the number of people who receive the vaccines, since the states have seen an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Both Republican governors, Asa Hutchinson and Mike DeWine, have asked the FDA to give vaccines full approval rather than merely emergency approval, believing that this will assist address vaccine reluctance and allow more businesses to demand vaccinations.

After speaking with folks across Ohio, DeWine added, “That is one of the stated reasons that we hear most commonly from people who are not getting vaccinated.” “And my concern is that because the FDA has not moved from emergency use to full approval, some people who would be vaccinated are not getting it, and those people will die.”

Arkansas residents have expressed similar reservations about obtaining the vaccine, according to Hutchinson.

“Anytime you have poor vaccination rates, you want to eliminate any objection that people have,” Hutchinson said. “One of the complaints that has been stated is that this is only permitted under emergency use authorization.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

It’s an issue Hutchinson has addressed at town halls across Arkansas, which has the highest number of new cases per capita in the US yet one of the lowest vaccination rates. Only roughly 35% of the population is fully vaccinated in the state.

All three vaccinations approved for use in the United States went through a streamlined approval procedure, but they still had to go through the extensive testing that any vaccine must through. Pfizer and Moderna have both applied for full clearance, and Pfizer is anticipated to make a decision soon.

Thousands of people were given the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to see if they prevented symptomatic coronavirus infections—especially serious illness—and if they were safe. When the drug became widely used, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased its regular surveillance to catch any side effects that were too rare to have happened in even those huge studies.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the FDA, was questioned by a Senate committee this week about people who are apprehensive to acquire a vaccination that hasn’t been fully approved.

She said, “We didn’t cut any shortcuts.” “Compared. This is a condensed version of the information.