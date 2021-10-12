Arizona Veterans are urging Sinema to ‘Keep Her Word’ on Prescription Drugs in a new ad.

A new ad campaign featuring Arizona veterans is aimed at Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Former military personnel are urging the Democrat to embrace President Joe Biden’s economic strategy in order to cut prescription drug costs.

During her 2018 Senate campaign, Sinema vowed to cut drug costs, but she also accepted “more than $750,000 in donations from Big Pharma and the medical device sector,” according to the ad.

“We’re asking Kyrsten Sinema to honor her word as a veteran. Stop working for pharmaceutical companies and start working for us, Arizonans “the ad claims “Vote for the Better Build Act.” Common Defense, a national grassroots organization of progressive veterans, is running a seven-figure ad campaign. According to The Washington Newsday, the video will begin airing in Arizona this week, mostly in Phoenix and Tucson.

Sinema has “positioned herself as a maverick in the mold” of the late GOP Senator John McCain, according to Marine Corps veteran Joanna Sweatt, an Arizona resident and the group’s lead organizer.

“If she wants to live up to that tradition, she ought to stand up to her corporate donors and do what’s right for Arizonans,” Sweatt said.

Sinema’s office was contacted for comment on the ad, but no response was received before it was published, according to Washington Newsday.

A plank of Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda aims to reduce prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate pricing. Medicare is not allowed to bargain for the best price.

The bill also intends to set a fixed limit on how much Medicare beneficiaries must spend for medications out of pocket each year. It also suggests penalties for medication corporations who raise prices faster than the rate of inflation.

Last month, Politico reported that Sinema opposed the House and Senate bills’ prescription medication pricing plans. Last week, California Democratic Representative Scott Peters told Politico that the party did not yet have 50 votes on any drug pricing legislation.

Peters also claimed that Sinema wasn’t “yet for any idea to deal with prescription pharmaceuticals” at the time, but her spokesman, John LaBombard, denied the congressman’s claim.

Sinema is “carefully studying several options around this subject,” according to LaBombard. It’s unclear where this is. This is a condensed version of the information.