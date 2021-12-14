Arizona is requesting that the Supreme Court allow an abortion ban in cases involving genetic abnormalities.

Arizona is hopeful that the United States Supreme Court will uphold an abortion prohibition that prohibits procedures based solely on the fetus’s genetic condition.

The case, brought by Arizona’s Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, is the most recent on reproductive rights to reach the Supreme Court in recent weeks. A federal district court temporarily banned the law in September, and the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the judgment. Brnovich, on the other hand, is hoping that the Supreme Court, specifically Justice Elena Kagan, would uphold the prohibition.

During the state’s appeal, he stated, “This court has never otherwise acknowledged the putative right at issue—a right to race-, sex-, or genetic-selective abortions.” “The right to perform an abortion simply based on the results of genetic testing is unique, with no basis in the text of the Constitution or the nation’s history and traditions.” Arizona is one of a dozen states that have passed abortion prohibitions based on genetic conditions like Down syndrome. According to USA Today, the law would make doctors who conduct abortions for this reason criminals. Abortions based on race and sex are very common in Arizona, despite the fact that they are not legal.

The motion from Brnovich comes as the Supreme Court considers pulling down abortion rights across the country, including in the wake of a ruling that upheld Texas’ six-week abortion restriction but allowing some legal challenges to proceed.

Ohio’s law was permitted to take effect by a federal appeals court in Cincinnati, and Missouri’s statute is currently being debated by appellate courts in St. Louis.

When the case previously came before the Supreme Court in 2019, the justices dismissed Indiana’s challenge over enforcing its statute, which also outlawed abortion based on the fetus’ race or sex. The Indiana statute “and other laws like it promote a State’s compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a lengthy opinion. In court papers, Brnovich said that the statute advances Arizona’s goal of protecting the disabled population from discrimination. He also stated that calling the law an abortion ban is incorrect. A woman could still do it. This is a condensed version of the information.