Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Blake Masters Rails Against “Anti-White Racism”

Blake Masters, a Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, railed about what he called “anti-white racism” in American schools just weeks before announcing his campaign.

Masters, a 34-year-old chief operations officer at Thiel Capital, the investment business founded by billionaire computer magnate Peter Thiel, made the remarks on May 25 at a Conservative rally in Phoenix, where he was speaking about critical race theory (CRT), which Republicans have frequently attacked.

“Too much of American education has devolved into a machine for uprooting common sense and replacing it with something far more evil. According to The Informant, Masters informed the audience of “America’s Comeback Tour” about critical race theory.

“All it teaches youngsters is how to identify in racial terms. Right? Depending on how you appear, you are either good or terrible. It’s blatant anti-white racism at this point. That’s something I don’t think we’re permitted to say. But, for the sake of clarity, let’s call it what it is. It is poisonous, and it has no place in our schools.”

“We have to reclaim the schools and put an end to the indoctrination,” Masters remarked.

According to the website, the “America’s Comeback Tour” was hosted by British far-right politician Nigel Farage and funded by conservative group FreedomWorks.

Masters has been contacted by this publication for comment on the statements.

Masters launched his candidacy for the Republican Senate nomination in Arizona in July, intending to defeat Democrat Mark Kelly in 2022.

Thiel is assisting in the funding of Masters’ campaign. Thiel was rumored to be contemplating a $10 million donation to a Super PAC set up to promote Masters in April, according to Politico. Thiel, who co-founded PayPal and is a Facebook investor, was one of Trump’s first ardent supporters in Silicon Valley.

More than 40 years ago, Critical Race Theory originated as a collegiate-level study at colleges as a way to explore and recognize racism within institutions and work toward new tactics to root out its origins.

According to Kendall Thomas, co-editor of Critical Race Theory: The Key Writings That Formed the Movement, CRT “maps the nature and workings of “institutional racism.”

It has developed to become the center of a culture war between conservatives and liberals over since the start of the Black Lives Matter rallies in May 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.