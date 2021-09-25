Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward is being pressured by Maricopa Republicans to resign over election ‘lies.’

After the disputed Cyber Ninjas audit of the county’s results reinforced President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump, several Maricopa County Republican officials have called on Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to quit, accusing her of pushing election “falsehoods.”

Due to Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud, Arizona Senate Republicans hired Florida-based Cyber Ninjas to audit Maricopa County’s election results in the spring. The audit was widely derided and attacked, with many Republicans in the county joining in. In the end, the whole recount revealed that Biden received a slight net gain in votes and Trump received less votes.

Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman, a Republican, encouraged Arizona’s GOP Governor Doug Ducey and Treasurer Kimberly Yee to press Ward to resign in a Friday appearance with KTAR News’ The Mike Broomhead Show. Ward was a vocal backer of the audit and, notwithstanding the findings of the Cyber Ninjas, continues to cast doubt on the election results.

“I believe the time has arrived. Ward has now led us to a point where our former president has publicly lost the Arizona vote to Joe Biden once more,” Hickman said. “That is abhorrent, and I will not tolerate such leadership.”

I join my colleague in calling for the resignation of @kelliwardaz. Under her leadership, the @AZGOP has done nothing but spread misinformation about our voting system, ignore down-ballot races, and lose federal and state elections. We must take a new path based on truth and decent politics. https://t.co/RmeGmJi876

September 24, 2021 — Bill Gates (@billgatesaz)

A link to Hickman’s interview was then retweeted by Bill Gates, another Republican on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Ward was chastised for distributing false information about the 2020 election, according to him.

“Addition, not subtraction, is what elections are all about. Our party has lost support and continues to alienate voters who should be supportive of us. The audit has also been used to fundraise by the party without presenting a. This is a condensed version of the information.