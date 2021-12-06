Arizona firefighters rescued a kitten that had been trapped in a drain for a week.

The fire department in Phoenix, Arizona, saved a little kitten caught in a city drain after a two-day effort.

The ginger kitten was rescued and transported to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for treatment after being confined for up to a week.

Multiple reports were received from members of the public claiming to hear “meowing” coming from a sewer line near 20th Street and Indian School Road, prompting Phoenix Fire Station 61 to respond.

During a two-day operation, the department collaborated with the AHS to remove the kitten from the pipe.

The AHS has posted a video of the rescue. Firefighters open the drain cover and gaze down into the hole inside.

They hear the kitten’s screams and set a trap for it. They return the next day, and the kitten has been trapped. Before the team lowers the trap from the pit, one of the firefighters exclaims, “There you are!”

The kitten was sent to the AHS’ Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital to be checked by veterinarians. It’s being treated for fleas currently. In a Facebook post, the AHS stated, “Word on the street is that one of the firefighters on scene is interested in adopting the little squirt.” “Wags and purrs for our Phoenix Fire Station 61 pals.” Every year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to animal shelters, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Cats account for about 3.2 million of these. Every year, it is estimated that roughly 530,000 cats are euthanized.

In the recent decade, the number of stray cats and dogs euthanized in the United States has decreased dramatically. In 2011, approximately 2.6 million acres were planted. The decrease is due to an increase in the adoption of cats and dogs, as well as the reunification of missing animals with their owners.

The Arizona Humane Society, one of the state’s largest animal shelters, has adopted a “Ethical No-Kill Philosophy,” which states that it will not euthanize an animal for lack of space or other reasons. This is a condensed version of the information.