Arizona Democrats have threatened Kyrsten Sinema with a vote of no confidence over her filibuster.

The Arizona Democratic Party has threatened to organize a vote of no confidence against state Senator Kyrsten Sinema if she votes against filibuster reform, accusing her of leveraging bipartisanship to maintain a “Jim Crow relic.”

The Arizona Democratic Party State Committee said in a statement released after a Saturday meeting that the Democratic Party was at a “critical crossroads” and that the party could lose both the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections if legislation on issues like voting rights, healthcare, and immigration is not passed.

In May, an overwhelming 91 percent of committee members advocated for the Senate filibuster to be abolished immediately, calling it a “Jim Crow relic” by the committee.

Despite persistent requests from local and national leaders, as well as months of protests and two sit-ins outside her office, Sinema, a Democrat, has maintained her unshakable commitment to keeping it, according to the report.

Many Arizona Democratic Party officials came together in the Arizona Coalition to End the Filibuster to make this happen. @OldGringoAz, @AnnHeitland, @BWestbrookAZ8, @PaulForArizona, @SenQuezada29, Patti Serrano, and many others, thank you!

She has always argued that the filibuster compel Republicans and Democrats to cooperate.

Senator Sinema “remains consistent in her support for the filibuster,” according to the statement, “does not embrace most of President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda,” and “does not accept the Arizona Democratic Party platform.”

“On a Zoom session with the ADP Executive board, she ignored requests from our leaders, doubling down on her factually false ‘we need bipartisanship’ argument for maintaining the filibuster, and she has yet to hold a single town hall with Arizonans in the north, south, or center.”

“While we want Senator Sinema to succeed, her argument that the filibuster protects minority rights has become absurd in light of Republican state legislators’ actions on voting rights, public health during the pandemic, and abortion rights,” the statement continued.

The Arizona Democratic Party will keep a careful eye on Sinema’s votes in the coming weeks, according to the committee.

The committee claims she will vote against filibuster reform, the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, and the American Families Plan if she does not support it. This is a condensed version of the information.