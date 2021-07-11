‘Are You Willing to Fight?’ says Mo Brooks in a CPAC speech reminiscent of his 1/6 Address.

Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, questioned attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas on Friday if they were “willing” and “ready” to “fight” for America, echoing his contentious words before the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

“Our decision is simple: We can surrender and submit, or we can fight back” against “dictatorial socialists” and Democratic control, Brooks, who is running for the Senate with the support of former President Donald Trump, said during his speech Friday.

“That’s the kind of sacrifice we have to think about,” the Alabama legislator said, referring to soldiers in the American Revolution who “fought at Valley Forge.”

Those men “didn’t fight the British”; they were fighting for their lives “Brooks stated at a political gathering. “At this time, a total of twelve thousand Continental troops had arrived. 2,000 people died five to six months later. Consider what they had to go through. Burying ten to fifteen brothers, fathers, and sons every day for six months.”

He went on to ask the audience if America is “worth fighting for,” and then exhorted them to “Do it! Do it! Do it!”

Brooks’ words come months after he warned Trump fans on January 6 that “this is the day American patriots start tearing down names and kicking ass.”

Shortly after the address, a crowd of supporters rushed the US Capitol building in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s election certification. The violence claimed the lives of five persons, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

Following the attack, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-NY) filed a lawsuit alleging that Brooks, Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Rudy Giuliani used provocative statements to incite the disturbance. Brooks was also called out by a number of Democratic lawmakers, who demanded that he be censured or resign because of his remarks.

Brooks has now defended the remarks, stating that the “fake news” media took it out of context. Brooks said in court documents filed last week that the Swalwell lawsuit should be dismissed because the speech was given “in the extent of his office” as a member of Congress, according to The Hill.

Brooks’ lawyer stated that his responsibilities as a representative include “making public policy remarks (on the House floor and in public). This is a condensed version of the information.