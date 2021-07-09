Are you still looking for a way to work from home? Here are a few examples of industries that are doing exactly that.

Remote work has become the new standard for various industries since the commencement of the COVID-19 epidemic. Throughout 2020, major corporations such as Google, Apple, and Facebook permitted workers to work from home. Many employers are ordering their employees to return to work on a part-time basis throughout the week as various reopenings, vaccine distribution, and mask restrictions fall by the wayside throughout multiple states.

Remote work and in-person employment are being blended right now, according to Daniel Zhao, a senior columnist for Glassdoor.

Many firms are planning to reopen offices and are ready to welcome back staff as COVID-19 cases drop, Zhao said. “Those in IT, marketing, HR, finance, and other fields where people spend most of their time in front of a computer are more likely to prefer a hybrid or entirely remote workflow if they want it.”

Zhao went on to say that remote work will likely grow more popular in the workplace, and that businesses should be prepared.

“In today’s competitive labor market, companies would be well to rethink obligatory reentry rules and embrace flexible, hybrid work arrangements in the future,” he said.

In some respects, there is a split perspective on why remote work works and why it doesn’t. Some people prefer not to deal with rush-hour traffic and long parking-structure queues, while businesses fear that productivity will suffer if employees work from home. There are, nevertheless, a few businesses that still enable people to work from home.

As of June 2021, industries such as Computer and Mathematical, Legal, Business and Financial Operations, and Management still allow employees to work from home, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to Gallup, eight out of ten employees in many of the same businesses that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on worked from home between October 2020 and April 2021. These are some of them:

86 percent of people work in computer-related or mathematical fields.

86 percent of students studied life, physical, or social sciences.

81 percent of people work in the arts, design, entertainment, or media.

80% of people work in financial services, insurance, real estate, or consultancy.

Furthermore, the organization claimed that 35% of full-time employees would continue to work remotely if given the choice, whereas 17% would prefer to return to the office.

This. This is a condensed version of the information.