Are you bored at work? Before you join the throngs of job-seekers, read this.

Restless workers are moving employment, or intending to change occupations, with over half of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the economy improving, and pandemic lockdown laws lessening across the United States and other countries despite the Delta version. In April 2021, the quit rate was the highest in 20 years, and it was even greater in May. According to consultancy firm Korn Ferry, between 25 and 40% of persons who are already working are actively looking for work.

It’s no surprise that labor economist Betsey Stevenson of the University of Michigan coined the phrase “take this job and shove it” to describe the current state of affairs.

Job changes have an inherent risk, as our Harvard Business School study has shown for nearly 20 years, that can cause both individual and team performance to suffer. Furthermore, job changers make predictable mistakes when executing this risky maneuver, such as conducting insufficient research on the new company; changing jobs solely for a pay raise or to get away from their current job; having unrealistic optimism about their abilities and chances of success; and thinking in the short term. These errors are the result of a variety of factors exacerbated by the pandemic and its comparatively quick recovery.

What can you do to stay away from the snares? Here are six ways the pandemic may put you—and your employees—at danger for a hasty, rash, restless job shift, as well as how to intelligently, mindfully oppose their draw to figure out if a career transition is truly suitable for you.

Reactivity to Emotions

Survival psychology is the study of what it takes to survive and recover from long-term adversity, especially when there’s no way of knowing when or if help will arrive. According to Stevenson, such conditions have existed globally for the past year and a half, resulting in “a traumatically affected economy.”

During an interview on The Ezra Klein Show last month, she stated, “I don’t even believe it was conceivable to actually fathom something like this before, when people just had to stop going to work for their own health and safety, for the health and safety of others.” Every area of life had to be rethought overnight, from navigating the grocery aisle to navigating the C-suite.

