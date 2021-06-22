April Moss, who is she? Project Veritas will expose CBS’s “discrimination” through a weather reporter.

April Moss, a local CBS weather reporter, stated live on air on Sunday that she would be uncovering “discrimination” at her station, making her the second TV journalist in less than a week to denounce their network during a show.

On Sunday, Moss, 38, of CBS 62 in Detroit, stopped her weather report live on air to say that she would be sitting down for an interview with Project Veritas.

The weather reporter stated that she will highlight “the discrimination that CBS is implementing on its staff” during the interview. Moss returned to her weather report after the announcement.

April Moss, who is she?

According to her LinkedIn profile, the weather reporter, who was born in Maryland on April 15, 1983, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2005.

According to her profile on the CBS 62 website, Moss, who is a member of the National Weather Association, recently resumed her study at Pennsylvania State University, where she studied Meteorological and Atmospheric Science from 2019 to 2020.

She worked for News Central 34, a student broadcasting station at the institution, in a number of on-air capacities and was a member of the coed football and basketball cheer teams.

According to a 2016 article on the CW50, a sister channel of CBS 62, Moss also interned at the NBC affiliate WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore, where she initially discovered her passion for broadcasting.

Moss joined the Detroit-based network in 2012, according to her CBS biography, and has since worked in a number of jobs.

Moss has worked as a fill-in news anchor, a reporter for Eye on Detroit, and a host for the station’s sister channel, StreetBeat, during her nine years with the station.

Moss has also worked as a weekend meteorologist for CBS 62 since 2020, in addition to a variety of other jobs for the station, including fill-in traffic reporter and news anchor for the morning broadcast. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has also worked as a writer and producer.

At the time of the CW50 profile in 2016, Moss lived in Macomb County in Metro Detroit with her husband and three children, all boys, and spent a majority. This is a brief summary.