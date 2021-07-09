Applebee’s patrons stab a waitress with a steak knife and steal her tips.

Four relatives have pleaded guilty to stabbing an Applebee’s waitress in Georgia before fleeing with the victim’s tips and not paying for the meal.

Following an attack on an Applebee’s waitress on July 10 in McDonough, Georgia, Demetrius Boyd, Lakisha Boyd, Lasondra Boyd, and Keterah Boyd were all arrested in 2018.

After a waiter at the restaurant accidently brushed near one of the family, the incident occurred. According to McDonough Police Major Kyle Helgerson, who spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shortly after the incident, this is what happened.

According to Helgerson, the waitress apologized to the women before returning to the kitchen to collect the group’s dinner after they complained about how long it was taking.

“She returned a second time to offer them food or drinks and brushed up against [the woman]again,” Helgerson said, adding that the second encounter “infuriated the suspect.”

The four women then allegedly got up from their seat and began attacking the waitress, according to the police. The server was stabbed in the forearm by one of the family, necessitating 15 stitches to repair the wound.

The authorities were unable to ascertain which of the four ladies attacked the waitress despite having video footage from inside the restaurant.

The four women exited the restaurant in a white SUV with the victim’s tips and without paying for their $62.57 meal and drinks after the waiter was stabbed.

Lasondra and Keterah Boyd were caught on Friday, July 13, a few days after the crime, while Lakisha Boyd surrendered on July 18 and Demetrius Boyd was apprehended on July 19.

Keterah and Lakisha Boyd pled guilty to aggravated assault, criminal violence, and trespassing on Tuesday, and were sentenced to three months in prison, followed by four years and nine months on probation.

Lasondra Boyd was sentenced to a 15-day jail sentence and 23 months of probation after pleading guilty to criminal violence and trespassing, while Demetrius Boyd was sentenced to time served after she spent more than two years in prison following the incident in 2018.

Except for Demetrius Boyd, all of the women have been told not to return to an Applebee’s. This is a condensed version of the information.