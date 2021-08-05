Apple is planning to put software on iPhones that will scan for images of child sexual abuse.

Apple has stated that it will release a new update that will allow it to recognize photographs of child sexual abuse saved in iCloud Photos. This news was accompanied by two new features aimed at preventing child abuse in the same way.

Along with the iCloud function, Apple plans to release a new tool within the Messages app that will alert children and their parents when sexually explicit photos are received or sent. Additionally, Apple stated that it plans to expand Siri and Search recommendations to protect youngsters from “unsafe situations.”

The Financial Times was the first to report on the upgrades, stating that the detection tool would “continuously examine images kept on a U.S. user’s iPhone,” with hazardous material alerted to law police. Given Apple’s decision in 2016 to refuse to unlock the phone of the San Bernardino terrorists after receiving a request from the FBI, this statement surprised some privacy experts.

“Eventually it could be a vital factor in adding surveillance to encrypted messaging systems,” Matthew Green, a cryptography professor at Johns Hopkins University, said on Twitter. “Imagine what it could accomplish in the hands of an authoritarian government?” he continued.

In a statement made after the Financial Times report, Apple stated that its detection mechanism is built with “user privacy in mind.” Rather than scanning photographs in the cloud, the “system performs on-device matching using a database” of known child abuse images produced by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the report (NCMEC). According to Apple, the database material is transformed into unreadable “hashes” that are saved on the user’s device.

“An on-device matching process is undertaken for that photograph against the known [child sexual abuse]hashes before it is saved in iCloud Photos,” the business added. “A cryptographic mechanism known as private set intersection powers this matching process, which decides if there is a match without exposing the outcome. The device generates a cryptographic security voucher that encrypts the match result as well as other encrypted image data.”

In addition, Apple stated that it used another piece of technology to ensure that the security coupons cannot be deciphered by the firm unless.