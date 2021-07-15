Apartment Roof Collapses in Miami-Dade County 22 Days After Surfside

According to Miami-Dade police, the roof of a Miami-Dade apartment complex partially collapsed on Thursday. Numerous 911 calls were received at the building, prompting Miami-Dade police to react.

Firefighters are currently on the roof of the apartment building, and traffic in the neighborhood has been halted.

The building is currently being evacuated, and no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

On June 24, a portion of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, fell. The structure, which had 12 residential stories, was demolished on July 4th. Over the last five years, the building has had numerous difficulties, including weakened concrete and multiple foundational issues, which were outlined in a comprehensive report released in October of 2018.

Recovery workers have been working nonstop for the past few weeks to locate victims of the building fall.

“I didn’t see anything, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Where is my building?’” she explained. “I was convinced I was dreaming. Sharon Schechter, who lived in the building at the time, said, “I believed I was in a nightmare.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.