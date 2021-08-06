Apartment Rent in the United States Is Predicted to Increase 2.5 Percent This Year as the Economy Recovers

As the economy begins to recover from a year-long epidemic, apartment rents in the United States are expected to increase 2.5 percent this year.

Freddie Mac forecast the growth on the assumption that the economy continues to develop for the remainder of this year and into 2022.

Rents have been increasing, according to other data sources, including Zillow. The company maintains a big database of rental properties, some of which are owned by private investors. In June, Zillow’s rent index increased 7.1 percent year over year, the highest yearly increase since 2015.

The recovery is great news for apartment owners who were unable to pay rent during the pandemic due to layoffs and limited income.

Rents are increasing, boosted by robust demand as home prices in the United States reach new highs, forcing many would-be homeowners to rent. At least one indicator of rent collection indicates that fewer tenants are defaulting on payments than was the case only a few months ago. And, while job openings have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, they are roughly on par with the 10-year norm.

The developments contrast with earlier this year, when rents stagnated and vacancies continued to rise. This changed in the spring, when pandemic-related limitations were relaxed in response to an increase in coronavirus vaccine distribution. Since then, a strengthening economy and employment market have aided in reviving rental housing demand.

“The tide has really turned quite a bit for [apartment]rentals because of these factors,” said Victor Calanog, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics REIS.

According to statistics from Moody’s Analytics REIS, which analyzes owners of communities with at least 50 apartments, the national average effective rent climbed by 0.6 percent in the second quarter. The April-June uptick ended a four-quarter streak of falls, bringing the average effective rent in the United States to $1,394.79. Additionally, it was the largest quarter since the third quarter of 2019. Effective rent is what remains after landlords have made concessions to entice tenants.

Due to increased demand, landlords are less compelled to provide tenants incentives such as a free month’s rent, Calanog added.