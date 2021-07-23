AOC’s video criticizing lawmakers for not reading bills has been viewed over one million times.

More than one million people have watched a video of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemning members of Congress for not reading bills before commenting on them.

The remarks were made by Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents New York’s 14th congressional district, during a hearing on Capitol Hill regarding a public banking bill she co-sponsored with Representative Rashida Tlaib last year.

On Wednesday, she posted a tweet on Twitter that included a 40-second video of her remarks, as well as more criticism of Republican senators who she said had not read the legislation.

“I realized a long time ago, you know, when I first went to Congress, I thought, man, people obviously study what they’re talking about here,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

“Then I arrived here and saw that a lot of my coworkers don’t even read the bills they’re commenting on,” she says.

“But for anyone who’s curious, it’s right here at the desk,” she continued, holding out a copy of the bill.

“We’re making a lot of statements that have nothing to do with the legislation, and frankly, I’d be embarrassed if I made comments that showed I hadn’t studied the legislation I was addressing, but that’s an aside.”

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed 1.2 million times. “Today we had the first Congressional hearing on public banking in modern history,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, sharing the video.

It appears that expecting Republican members of Congress to actually read the bills they’re discussing is too high a bar to set, yet it went off without a hitch! https://t.co/d8FrHP8WQi

July 22, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

“Apparently, expecting Republican members of Congress to, you know, actually read the bills they’re talking about is too high a bar to set, but it went really well!” she continued.

In October of last year, Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan’s 13th congressional district, introduced legislation to allow the construction of public banks.

The Public Banking Act would establish the Public Bank Grant program, which would be handled by the Secretary of the Treasury, to enable for the “establishment of state and locally administered public banks.” This is a condensed version of the information.