AOC warns Democratic leaders that if they want to keep getting progressive votes, they must pass BBB.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Democratic leaders that if the Build Back Better bill fails, progressives will find it “very, very difficult” to vote with the party.

President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill was not passed in concert with the larger partisan $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act, thus Ocasio-Cortez and five other progressive Democrats voted against it. While Democratic leaders first vowed to pass both bills simultaneously, as progressives desired, they subsequently gave in to moderates and pushed it through before the Build Back Better negotiations were finished.

In a Sunday interview with The New York Times, the New York Democrat issued a warning to party leaders, including Biden:

“I believe the stakes are really high,” she stated. “The Progressive Caucus’ support [for the infrastructure plan]were entirely reliant on direct commitments from the president, as well as direct promises from more conservative Democratic holdouts. Also from the House leadership. So, if those promises aren’t kept, it’ll be extremely difficult for them to obtain votes on anything moving forward, because the confidence that was already fragile would be shattered.” Ocasio-Cortez also expressed concern that Democratic leaders were overpromising and failing to deliver on their promises to people.

“I believe that if we approve the Build Back Better Act in its current form, we will be able to return to our communities and say that we delivered. That isn’t to say that the process hasn’t been disheartening for many people, because huge promises were made. That continued to be made, not just at the start, and not just throughout the election “she stated

“Instead of being able to harness the energy of our grass roots and take political risks in service of them, the same way we take political risks in service of swing voters,” the representative said, Democrats “always attempt to explain people why they need to settle for less.”

“We can do both,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

On Friday, the House passed the Build Back Better Act on a party-line vote. In total, 220 Democrats voted yes, with 213 Republicans and one independent voting against.