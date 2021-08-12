AOC slams moderate Democrats who oppose the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, saying, “They’re Conservative.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, slammed moderate colleagues who oppose the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that Democrats hope to approve on a party-line vote, calling them “conservative.”

If Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi does not quickly schedule a vote on the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal approved by the Senate this week, eight to ten moderate Democrats are considering voting against the massive spending package, according to Roll Call reporter Lindsey McPherson. Progressive Democrats and California Democrat Nancy Pelosi have insisted that the House will not adopt the bipartisan agreement without also passing the broader $3.5 trillion bill.

“Conservative* Democrats in the House of Representatives. Let’s stop pretending that Democrats who are threatening to derail the President’s program, oppose childcare/Medicare expansion, and collaborate with Republicans to increase the most inhumane aspects of our immigration system are “moderates.” On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the news that McPherson had reported.

August 11, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

After months of bipartisan discussions, 19 Republican senators voted to Senate President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure bill on Tuesday, despite heavy opposition and condemnation from former President Donald Trump. The plan has been welcomed by Vice President Joe Biden as a “historic investment” in the nation’s infrastructure, with $1.2 trillion going into roads, bridges, public transportation, water system upgrades, climate change mitigation, and expanding broadband internet access.

The bill’s Republican and Democratic authors agreed on specific pay-fors and stated that the law will not contribute to the national debt. The Congressional Budget Office, on the other hand, estimates that the infrastructure package will add slightly over $250 billion to the national debt over the next ten years.

Meanwhile, Biden and Democratic leaders hope to enact a much larger “human infrastructure” plan with a $3.5 trillion price tag. Because no Republicans are expected to support the package, Democrats are relying on the budget reconciliation process to get it passed. This is a condensed version of the information.