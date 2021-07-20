AOC Slams Jeff Bezos for Calling Amazon Employees Paid for Space Flight a “Inhumane Workplace”

Jeff Bezos has been chastised by New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for revealing that Amazon employees and customers paid for his trip to space.

The Amazon founder praised his staff and the millions of Amazon customers for a successful 10-minute flight that climbed up more than 60 miles above Earth on Tuesday in a post-launch conference.

“I also want to thank every Amazon employee and customer because you guys paid for it all,” Bezos remarked. “So, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you Thank you very much.”

In response, Ocasio-Cortez chastised Bezos for doing just that, accusing him of allowing Amazon employees to “pay for” the flight by working in deplorable conditions.

Yes, Amazon workers paid the price – with reduced wages, union busting, a frantic and unpleasant workplace, and delivery drivers without health insurance during a pandemic, according to the progressive firebrand. “And Amazon customers are paying the price because the company is misusing its market dominance to harm small businesses.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been a vociferous critic of Bezos, Amazon, and the company’s work culture for a long time.

In December, the congresswoman slammed Amazon, calling the company’s jobs a “scam” since some employees have failed to pay their expenses while working for the world’s wealthiest man.

“This is why ‘Amazon jobs’ aren’t it & we should instead focus our public investments + incentives on small businesses, public infrastructure, & worker cooperatives that actually support dignified life,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, referring to a Bloomberg report that found that more than 4,000 Amazon employees were on food stamps.

“A job isn’t a job if it leaves you homeless and on food assistance. She went on to say, “It’s a con.”

Bezos’ net wealth as of Tuesday, according to Forbes, was $204.6 billion.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.