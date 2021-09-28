AOC Says She Won’t Vote on Infrastructure Bill Unless She Gets More Information

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has expressed reservations about House Democratic leaders’ plan to hold a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday.

The New York Democrat told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that she would vote “no” on the proposal “unless I get some new information today,” ahead of a House Democratic Caucus meeting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week that she will vote on the $1.2 trillion bill for road, bridge, broadband, and other “hard infrastructure” improvements, reversing her demand that Senate Democrats agree on a framework for a separate $3.5 trillion spending package to expand the social safety net and combat climate change.

Despite resistance from some progressive members of the caucus, Pelosi hosted a meeting with Democrats on Monday night to support her proposal to move forward.

“Our members are incredibly idealistic, strategic, and results-oriented. It was a lovely meeting. After the meeting, she told reporters at the Capitol, “I’m extremely proud of them.” She went on to say that everyone is on board for the vote on Thursday.

Last month, the Senate passed an infrastructure bill with overwhelming bipartisan support, but the Senate has yet to announce plans for the bigger spending package, with key members still undecided about the price tag.

Progressive Democrats have vowed to kill the bipartisan infrastructure measure unless there is more clarity or consensus on a framework, which includes a cash amount and safeguards for important priorities.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.