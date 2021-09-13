AOC Responds to Joe Manchin’s ‘Patronizing’ Remarks About Her Being a ‘Young Lady.’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) retaliated against Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he referred to her as a “young lady,” questioning his “patronizing behavior.”

Manchin made the comment in response to a charge made by a New York congresswoman that he had weekly “huddles” with Exxon and that he lets lobbyists to design “so-called “bipartisan” fossil fuel measures.”

When asked about this on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Manchin said the assertion was “completely incorrect.”

“Everyone is welcome to come in and out of my house. He told Dana Bash, “It’s completely incorrect.” “And superlatives like that are just horrible. Continue dividing, dividing, dividing.”

“I don’t know the young girl that well,” Manchin continued, referring to Ocasio-Cortez. I truly don’t think so.

“I believe I only met her once, in between shows here. But that’s all there is to it. As a result, we haven’t had any discussions. She’s merely speculating and saying things to make herself feel better.”

On Sunday night, Ocasio-Cortez responded to Manchin’s statements in a series of tweets.

“I typically know my power inquiries are getting anywhere in Washington when the powerful cease referring to me as ‘Congresswoman’ and instead refer to me as ‘young lady,’” she wrote.

“Imagine if every time someone referred to someone as a ‘young lady,’ they were asked [sic]responded to by being addressed with their age and gender?” she said in another tweet. They’d be irritated if one of them replied, ‘the old man,’ wouldn’t they? It baffles me why this strange, patronizing behavior is tolerated so readily!”

Consider what would happen if every time someone referred to someone as a “young lady,” they were asked their age and gender? They’d be irritated if one of them replied, “the old man,” wouldn’t they? I’m not sure why this strange, patronizing behavior is so widely tolerated!

September 13, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

In reaction to an op-ed he penned about why he will not back President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about Manchin earlier in September.

Because the Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tiebreaker, Manchin’s support for the reconciliation plan is critical.

“Manchin is one of many who have weekly huddles with Exxon. This is a condensed version of the information.