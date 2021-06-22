AOC ranks Scott Stringer second in the NYC primaries after endorsing Maya Wiley.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have chosen Maya Wiley for mayor of New York City, but she disclosed that Scott Stringer was her second choice in the Democratic primary.

In an interview with Hot 97 on Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez stated, “If you want to vote the way I’m voting, rank Maya Wiley number one.”

She did, however, vote for other mayoral candidates using the city’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to rank candidates instead of simply selecting their best choice.

“All right, here’s the deal. To say the least, I believe this race has been all over the place for a lot of folks. As a result, I believe it’s been difficult for people to rank,” Ocasio-Cortez remarked. “I personally put Scott Stringer second, and I believe he is a very good candidate from a policy standpoint.”

Stringer, the city comptroller and the race’s longest-serving elected official, is one of eight Democratic candidates for mayor.

His campaign promises to assist New York City’s economy in recovering from the coronavirus outbreak while also tackling the city’s inequality. Stringer’s candidacy, however, was thrown into disarray after he was accused of sexually abusing two women decades ago. The claims have been refuted by him.

Wiley is a civil rights attorney who served as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s counsel for more than two years and has received significant support from prominent leftists such as Ocasio-Cortez and Representatives Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velazquez.

“If we don’t join together as a movement, we will have a New York City created by and for billionaires, and we need a city for and by working people,” Ocasio-Cortez said earlier this month.

Following the endorsement, Wiley’s popularity skyrocketed, propelling him to second place in the polls a week before early voting, trailing only Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez said aside from policy, one of the key reasons she is supporting Wiley for mayor is due to the fact that the candidate is not backed by “dark money.”

"She has a strong progressive policy but also, I think that it's really important to have a mayor that's going to be really receptive to people actually calling and advocating for.