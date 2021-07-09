AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and Greta Thunberg are all depicted on shooting targets sold by a California company.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and progressive New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the politicians whose faces are featured on products sold by a shooting targets company.

Torres Targets, situated in Santa Monica, California, and online, has a section named “Politically Incorrect Targets” on its website, where it sells targets of many Democratic leaders that are “proudly created and designed in the USA,” according to the company.

One of the targets, which costs $1 for 8.5 x 11-inch items and $1.50 for 24 x 36-inch products, is of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat and member of the progressive “Squad” who styles herself as a democratic socialist.

“Fine tune your abilities with this alternate reality target of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Communist Revolutionary,” says the offering, which shows Ocasio-Cortez clad in full black with a hammer and sickle on her headgear. AOC is on the lookout for capitalists and is ready to ‘liberate’ your property from you.”

Torres Targets also sells targets portraying Harris, Biden, Trump, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Greta Thunberg, a teenage climate activist, and George Soros, a billionaire and philanthropist who has been the focus of various antisemitic conspiracy theories.

“Fine tune your skills with this George Soros Prison Escapee Shooting Target,” the Soros target says. It’s a spoof shooting target depicting everyone’s (sic) favorite billionaire puppet master with a gun.”

“At Torres Targets, we waited until Greta Thunberg was 18 to exploit her, unlike her parents, celebrities and politicians,” the Thunberg target’s description reads. Greta Thunberg Shooting Targets in all their Wealthy Eco-Doomer grandeur are now available.

“Will Greta Thunberg, an unemployed school dropout, scream at you for driving your car to work? Will Greta Thunberg utilize her soothing (Bond Villain Soothing) German accent to enrage her fellow Wealthy Eco-Doomer masses and incite them to revolt against the globe as a whole? Will she abandon all of this once she reaches her thirties and discovers a new hobby?”

Biden, Harris, Trump, and Pelosi’s targets represent them as “jail escapees,” while the shop also sells items showing “infamous criminals” and “terrorist targets.”

Convicted serial killers Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer are among the criminals, while historical figures such as Adolf Hitler and are among the “terrorist targets.” This is a condensed version of the information.