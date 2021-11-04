AOC blames the moderates for the loss in Virginia, claiming that progressives “weren’t even invited.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, blamed her party’s moderates for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s defeat in Virginia earlier this week.

Progressives are being accused by moderate Democrats for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s unexpected victory in the state. However, Ocasio-Cortez, a renowned progressive who calls herself a democratic socialist, disputed that judgment, claiming that her Democratic Party wing was not invited to support McAuliffe’s campaign.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, she stated, “On the electoral front, I honestly think we have positive news as well.” “Virginia, I’m sure, was a great disappointment. And, to be honest, I believe the results demonstrate the limitations of attempting to run a fully super moderated campaign that does not inspire, speak to, or energize a progressive base.” “Frankly, we weren’t really really invited to contribute on that race,” Ocasio-Cortez said. Youngkin defeated former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe by 2.5 points. With more than 95 percent of ballot results published, Youngkin received 50.9 percent of the vote in Virginia, while McAuliffe received only 48.4 percent.

After winning the state by a 10-point margin against former President Donald Trump a year ago, Republicans pulled off a surprise victory. In Virginia, Republicans had not won a statewide election in almost a decade.

Biden, former President Barack Obama, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Democratic activist Stacey Abrams were among the prominent Democrats who campaigned for McAuliffe in Virginia. Top progressives like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, did not travel to the state to support the Democratic candidate.

Sanders stated ahead of the election that the election results would be determined by the substance of the campaign. “At the end of the day,” he told Politico, “what occurs in Virginia is what the candidate stands for, the tone of the campaign, and the degree to which the candidate is resonating with the people.”

In recent widely monitored elections, progressive Democrats have mainly failed to unseat moderates. In this week's primaries, New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams overcame his progressive opponents, while in Ohio, Representative-elect Shontel Brown defeated famed progressive Nina Turner. Mayor Byron of Buffalo, New York, is a moderate.