AOC and the Squad are dubbed “brave” by Marjorie Taylor Greene for voting against the infrastructure bill.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, praised some of her progressive Democratic colleagues for voting against a bipartisan infrastructure measure last week, calling them “brave.”

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Jamaal Bowman of New York were among the progressive Democrats who voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, along with the majority of Republicans. Progressive Democrats had previously stated that they would not support the bill unless it was passed in connection with President Joe Biden’s broader political “human infrastructure” measure, Build Back Better.

Greene has constantly argued with Squad members and consistently blasted their policy aims, but in a Saturday morning tweet, she praised their choice to vote against the popular infrastructure plan.

“The ‘Infrastructure’ bill was only made possible by 19 Republican Sell-Out Senators, and it was only enacted because the unfortunate 13 Republicans in the House voted FOR it,” Greene lamented.

“6 heroic Democrats voted no, and the bill would have failed if the treasonous 13 had voted no,” the Republican lawmaker claimed.

Greene, who is a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has previously stated that the infrastructure package is part of the Democrats’ “communist takeover.” In truth, the historic legislation delivers billions in desperately needed funding for roads, bridges, public transportation, water systems, and climate change activities.

The bill passed with significant Republican support in the Senate and some Republican support in the House, according to the Georgia Republican.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, was one of the 19 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill. The bill has been praised by the conservative legislator on numerous occasions.

On Monday, McConnell told reporters, “I was glad the House finally found a way to pass the infrastructure bill last week.” After the Senate approved the bill in August, the House passed it last Friday.

Greene, along with a number of other pro-Trump Republicans, has chastised GOP colleagues for voting with Democrats to pass big bipartisan legislation. The representative posted the names and phone numbers of the 13 House Republicans who voted in support of the bill after the vote. This is a condensed version of the information.