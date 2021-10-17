AOC accuses Sinema of prioritizing ‘lobbyists above people,’ while displaying a record-breaking fundraising haul.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema was accused by progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of putting the interests of “lobbyists over people,” highlighting her larger fundraising haul as proof of support for the progressive agenda.

Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has emerged as a major moderate opposing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Sinema has raised concerns about the hefty price tag and some elements included in an initially $3.5 trillion planned budget reconciliation bill with Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat.

Progressives have pushed back against Sinema and Manchin’s rejection, accusing the two moderate senators of making political judgments based on corporate funders’ influence.

The year is 2021. To legislation, fundraise, and win, you don’t have to put corporate lobbyists in charge.

“It’s disgusting to tell average people who painstakingly battled for a majority that they must face ridiculous drug prices, no voting rights, and climate devastation for political convenience,” she continued.

A message from the official People for Bernie [Sanders] account was retweeted by the progressive congresswoman. The group’s tweet compared Sinema’s and Ocasio-fundraising Cortez’s hauls in the third quarter. Notably, the New York progressive raised nearly $500,000 more than the Arizona moderate.

People for Bernie tweeted, “Q3 fundraising totals: AOC: $1,679,781, Kyrsten Sinema: $1,138,017.”

Ocasio-Cortez congratulated supporters of her campaign in a tweet earlier on Sunday. "You not only show that we can accomplish this work, but you also show that we can elect and support members of Congress without the need of dark money or corporate lobbyists." Progressives have reacted angrily to Sinema's opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which would implement most of Biden's Build Back Better program. The bill would provide funding for universal pre-kindergarten, two years of community college, expanded child tax credits, climate change solutions, and a variety of other Democratic goals.