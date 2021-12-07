‘Anyone Up For an Epic Party?’ Devin Nunes’ Cow Celebrates Congressman’s Resignation.

Devin Nunes’ Cow, the Twitter account he sought unsuccessfully to sue, has reacted positively to the news that he will be leaving government to join Donald Trump’s new social media platform.

Shortly after the news emerged on Monday, the parody Twitter account, which has over 771,000 followers, wrote “Anybody up for an amazing party?” with the hashtag “#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot.”

The Republican congressman announced that he will leave the House of Representatives in January 2022 to start his new job as Chief Executive Officer of Trump Media & Technology Group [TMTG].

The Devin Nunes’ Cow also retweeted a number of tweets joyously praising Nunes’ departure from the House, including one with the caption: “Awarded for bravery in the face of hostile internet cows.”

Nunes has been at odds with the cow Twitter account, as well as a second one called “Devin Nunes’ Mom,” for a long time.

Nunes sued both accounts for $250 million in 2019, alleging that they staged a “defamation campaign of breathtaking breadth and scale, one that no human person should ever have to face and suffer throughout their entire life.”

The lawsuit even alleged that the accounts had a direct impact on his election campaigns, stating that he won his seat in California’s 22nd District 2018 by a “far tighter margin” of 52.7 percent, compared to 67.6% in 2016.

Even though Nunes continued to boast his strong roots to farms in Tulare, California, during his time in office, Devin Nunes' Mom and Devin Nunes' Cow were set up in the wake of disclosures that his family had transferred its dairy farm from California to Iowa.

In June 2020, Virginia Judge John Marshall concluded that Nunes could not sue Twitter over the accounts, citing the fact that under federal law, the social media firm is not individually accountable for what users publish on the platform.

The Devin Nunes' Cow account responded to the judgment by tweeting a made up image of the congressman covered in milk with the message.