‘Anyone concerned about the environment should be concerned,’ says Biden.

As his international trip drew to a conclusion on Tuesday, President Joe Biden was cheerful, highlighting climate change initiatives and collaboration with other countries.

Two of the world’s most powerful countries, Russia and China, were conspicuously absent from the United Nations’ climate change meeting. Their absence, according to Biden, was a “mistake.” “We showed up, and I think we’ve had a tremendous impact on the way the rest of the world looks at the United States,” Biden told reporters before returning to Washington, D.C. at a briefing in Glasgow, Scotland.

“They lost their capacity to sway people all across the world,” he explained.

During the conference, Biden unveiled new climate efforts, some of which will require congressional support, which is sharply divided along party lines, so it’s uncertain how they’ll fare.

Biden’s planned expansion of the social safety net, termed the Build Back Better agenda, and a second bipartisan infrastructure package both include new initiatives to combat climate change, including the development of a climate corps to deploy young people to climate-related projects.

Biden stated, “We’re making great progress here.”

He said he understands the frustrations of climate activists who have been protesting outside the conference in recent days. Environmentalists have also staged protests outside the White House and the United States Capitol.

“I believe everybody concerned about the environment should be concerned,” he remarked. “We have a lot more work to do than what we’ve done so far.” Biden introduced a slew of new EPA regulations aimed at reducing methane emissions, which contribute to global warming.

A vow to stop deforestation by 2030 was signed by more than 100 countries. Several countries have also promised to reduce emissions dramatically.

“Not only have we gotten governments off the fence in terms of making big financial contributions,” Biden added, “but we’ve also gotten literally trillions of dollars worth of private sector participation.”

Biden participated at the Group of 20 event in Rome, Italy, before to the Glasgow meeting, where countries secured a largely symbolic agreement to prevent the average global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, famously pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement, a decision that Biden quickly reversed after assuming office.

