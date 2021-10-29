Any Republican who supports a bipartisan infrastructure deal is a ‘traitor,’ according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Majorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, is urging her colleagues to vote nay on a bipartisan infrastructure measure.

Greene and other members of the House Freedom Caucus declared outside the U.S. Capitol that the GOP should vote against the plan, which includes nearly $500 billion in additional investments in roads, transit, bridges, broadband, and other areas.

“Any Republican who votes yes to an infrastructure bill that helps [President Joe] Biden push through his plan when fumbling Biden has no idea what he’s doing is a traitor to our party, a traitor to their voters, and a traitor to their supporters,” Greene added.

“They should not vote with Democrats to help Biden achieve anything,” she concluded.

“There should be no Republicans who support for that infrastructure bill,” Arizona Republican Representative Andy Biggs told reporters, echoing Greene’s remarks.

In August, the Senate enacted the bipartisan infrastructure framework, generally known as BIF. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was one of 19 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill.

One of the framework’s negotiators, Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, praised it as a “historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure that will benefit the American people for decades to come.”

Since then, the bill has been blocked in the House of Representatives as Democrats work out the details of Vice President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advocated for moving forward on the infrastructure plan after Biden released a long-awaited framework for the huge social services and climate change spending package on Thursday.

“The clock never stopped ticking.” “Let’s not keep postponing,” Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said in an afternoon news conference, but she didn’t say when the vote would take place.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, indicated earlier in the day that he didn’t think the bill would have much Republican support.

“If it comes to the floor today, I don’t expect many, if any, to vote for it,” McCarthy told reporters.

The drive to approve the infrastructure measure on Thursday has also been questioned by progressives.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal, said her members want to analyze the legislative text of the Build Back Better Act, ensure it will clear the Senate, and then vote on the two bills back-to-back.

“Progressives will not abandon working-class families.” This is a condensed version of the information.