Any members of Congress involved in the planning of the January 6 riot should be expelled, according to the AOC.

Following a bombshell report alleging that numerous Republican politicians coordinated with demonstration organizers, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for the expulsion of any member of Congress who helped arrange the storming of the US Capitol.

“Any member of Congress who assisted in the plotting of a terrorist assault on our nation’s capital must be removed,” the New York lawmaker stated late Sunday night in a tweet.

Her remark came after a Sunday night Rolling Stone report claimed that multiple members of Congress were “intimately involved” in the planning of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the January 6 protests, which culminated in violence at the United States Capitol.

This was an act of terrorism. 138 people were injured, with about ten of them dying. The perpetrators continue to pose a threat to our democracy, our country, and human life in the area surrounding our Capitol and beyond. https://t.co/D0qLlaFjTh Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) is a member of the Democratic Party. 25th of October, 2021 Rolling Stone cited two anonymous sources who said they had communicated with various Republican members of Congress or their senior employees, as well as members of Trump’s team, before of January 6, both involved in preparing pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” protests after the 2020 election.

Members of Congress who allegedly took part in these conversations or were represented by senior staffers were labeled as Reps in the report. Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, Andy Biggs, and Louie Gohmert. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, Andy Biggs, and Louie Gohmert.

Rep. Gosar of Arizona allegedly pushed them to prepare protests by promising them a “blanket pardon” in an unrelated probe, according to both sources.

Greene’s spokeswoman informed Rolling Stone that her involvement was only for the purpose of preparing to protest to Joe Biden’s election victory being certified on the House floor. Other members of Congress’s representatives have yet to react to the magazine’s requests for comment.

Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez and the other lawmakers named in this piece have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

The two people, along with a third person who was present at the largest gathering on January 6, have begun cooperating with a House committee investigating the Capitol riots, according to Rolling Stone.

