Antony Blinken said he doesn’t know who the US killed in a drone strike in Kabul.

When questioned on Tuesday if a recent US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan killed suspected terrorists or a civilian Afghan charity worker and his family, Secretary of State Antony Blinken answered, “I don’t know.”

Blinken made the remark during a hearing on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan held by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, a Republican, questioned Blinken about claims of a military drone strike on August 29.

“Was the man droned by the Biden administration a humanitarian worker or an ISIS-K operative?” Blinken was the one who asked Paul.

“Of course, the administration is looking into that strike,” Blinken responded. I’m confident that a comprehensive evaluation will be forthcoming.”

“So you don’t know if it was an aid worker or an ISIS-K operative?” Paul said.

“I can’t comment to that, and I can’t talk to that in this setting in any case,” Blinken replied.

“So you don’t know or won’t tell us?” Paul inquired.

“I don’t know since we’re reviewing it,” Blinken replied.

According to US military officials, the operation killed four suicide bombers who were planning an attack on Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Three civilians were killed in the drone strike, according to officials.

According to US officials, drone surveillance on the day of the hit revealed that the strike’s targets had stopped by an ISIS safe house and put explosives into their car. General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that the US drone missile strike caused a second wave of explosions after hitting the target’s automobile, implying that the vehicle held explosives.

According to The New York Times, the attack’s now-deceased target was Zemari Ahmadi, a 43-year-old electrical engineer with Nutrition and Education International, a California-based organization working in Afghanistan.

According to Ahmadi’s acquaintances and family members, he and his car’s passengers on the day of the strike had no ties to ISIS. They went on to say that he had requested for refugee status in the United States and that he had loaded water containers into his car earlier in the day, not explosives.

According to the New York Times, the drone strike killed ten members of Ahmadi's family, including seven children. The drone's missile landed on their front gate. The morning after the strike, four experts from the newspaper examined their residence.