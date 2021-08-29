Antony Blinken predicts a second Kabul airport attack before the withdrawal deadline.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that another attack on the US forces and those leaving from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline is a “high probability.”

ISIS-K, an extremist militant organization, claimed responsibility for an attack on the Kabul airport on Thursday, which killed 13 US service members and over 170 people in total. President Joe Biden stated on Saturday that another strike was “very likely” before the United States completes its two-decade-long war in the country on Tuesday.

NEW: On @ThisWeekABC, Sec. Blinken warns that another attack on the Kabul airport is “very likely.”

“These last couple of days are the most risky moment of an already extremely dangerous mission.” pic.twitter.com/kc5k6PUAgY https://t.co/2qYRaZGifL

August 29, 2021 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC)

During an interview with ABC News’ This Week on Sunday morning, Blinken was asked about the threat.

“When it comes to the risk in the next days, the president is absolutely correct. This is a very high-risk situation. And, as he mentioned, there’s a good chance there’ll be further assaults between now and the 31st,” the secretary of state said.

Blinken stated that he is aware that military authorities are taking “every precaution” to keep “our men and women safe.”

“However, in an already extremely difficult mission, this is the most perilous time,” Blinken remarked. “It’s been a couple of days.”

In the aftermath of the Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan earlier this month, the US military rushed quickly to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans, allies, and Afghan refugees. The fanatical militant group opposes both the Taliban and the United States.

Biden threatened action against ISIS-K after the incident on Thursday. The president vowed, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

In retaliation, the Pentagon launched a drone strike against ISIS-K.

“As additional information becomes available, I can confirm that two high-profile ISIS targets were killed and one was wounded. And we have no reports of civilian casualties,” said Major General Hank Taylor, deputy head of the Joint Staff for Regional Operations, at a press briefing on Saturday. “I’ll say without elaborating on any future plans. This is a condensed version of the information.