Antisemitic Message Spray-Painted Outside Holocaust Museum: “Jews Are Guilty”

The south wall of the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, was found graffitied with a swastika and the slogan “Jews are guilty” in black spray paint.

Officers noticed the graffiti at 4 a.m. on Thursday while on patrol. City sanitation officials have already painted over the phrase, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

#stpetepd is looking into hate graffiti that was placed on the Holocaust Museum downtown overnight. Please call #stpetepd 727-883-7780 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/jCNEOcRWLb

May 27, 2021 — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD)

The executive director of the Florida Holocaust Museum, Elizabeth Gelman, issued a statement to Washington Newsday. She stated that the incident demonstrated to her that the museum’s work is “more crucial than ever.”

“We remain dedicated to our critical task of preventing future genocides and educating people about the dangers of antisemitism, racism, and bigotry. Our culture clearly has a long way to go,” she stated.

Michael Igel, the museum’s chairman of the board and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, was particularly distressed when the museum became a target of hate in his hometown.

“As a grandchild of Holocaust survivors, I find this attack on the museum repulsive. It’s a private matter. The Holocaust’s lessons have still to be learnt, but the Museum and the larger community that supports our critical work will never be frightened by cowardly vandals or deterred from our mission,” he said.

With the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States has experienced an uptick in anti-Semitic vandalism and attacks. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported that in the two weeks of conflict between Israel and Hamas, antisemitic incidents reported in the U.S. increased by 75 percent.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s CEO, spoke out against the rise in attacks in a statement. “It’s happening around the world—from London to Los Angeles, from France to Florida, in big cities like NYC and in small towns, and across every social media platform,” he said.

The ADL reported that there were nearly 17,000 tweets between May 7 and May 14 that used a variation of the phrase, “Hitler was right.”

