Antique lipstick is among the ‘treasures’ discovered in a woman’s 141-year-old home.

A woman has recounted the amazing “treasures” she found while remodeling a Victorian home that was on the point of being condemned.

Kate, 26, and her nuclear engineer husband, Cameron, 27, bought the derelict home in Connecticut in April 2020 and have been repairing it since then.

As they painstakingly restored power and plumbing to make the 141-year-old mansion habitable again, Kate has been documenting the transition on her TikTok page, Thevictorianoctagon.

In a separate video, she stated, “This property had been sitting unoccupied for years when we bought it, and restoring function has been no easy work,” adding, “We’ll be doing this for the next few years at least.”

Bats, “smoking residue” on practically every surface, a “hallway to nowhere,” “secret stairs,” a “tower” in the front of the house, and a strange indoor window are all part of the package.

The most exciting element of the remodeling, according to Kate, a funeral director, has been discovering gems that had been hidden for decades. On Wednesday, she released a video of the treasures they discovered behind the elegant wooden mirror that stood above the fireplace.

“Oh my god, something fantastic just happened again,” Kate exclaimed. As you may recall, we took down this mirror for cleaning a few months ago and discovered part of the house’s original wallpaper as well as a few hidden treasures behind it. We eventually decided to put it back up tonight to protect the wallpaper until we can properly remove and frame it.

@thevictorianoctagon

This is like a dream come true for me. #hiddentreasure #antiques #picturerail #victorianhouse #victorianhome #victorianhouse #victorianhome

Madelaine’s original sound

“But first, we decided to examine behind the sagging mirror backing, and look what we discovered. Back there, I discovered a beautifully preserved Victorian cabinet card, as well as one of the original picture rail hooks. The town’s name appears in the corner of this card, which was printed between 1890 and 1895. This is one of the first proprietors of the house.

“And the hook is so elegant and lovely. These were used to hold lengthy chains that you didn’t have to hang from. This is a condensed version of the information.