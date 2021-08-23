Antifa and the Proud Boys: Who Are They? Protests in Portland are explained.

Following separate rallies by both parties, clashes in Portland, Oregon between far-left antifa members and the Proud Boys, a far-right group, devolved into violence on Sunday, August 22.

Antifa is abbreviation for anti-fascists, and it refers to far-left militant groups that oppose neo-Nazis and white supremacists during marches and other events.

The events of Sunday were the most recent in a series of violent clashes between the two factions in recent years, most notably in Oregon, Washington, and New York.

In the previous year, Portland has been a focal point for fights between opposing parties as nationwide protests erupted in response to the assassination of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020.

The protests on Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of a violent battle in Portland between right- and left-wing protestors in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

We take a closer look at both groups and their histories in this article.

Who Are the Anti-Fascists?

The term “antifa” stands for “anti-fascist,” and supporters of the movement are dedicated to opposing people who they consider to be fascists or white supremacists.

It is a decentralized movement with ideals rooted on communism, anarchist, and socialism, among other left-wing concerns.

“Adherents do not necessarily only hold these ideas, however,” the Congressional Research Service (CRS) of the United States Congress noted in 2018. They may also support environmentalism, indigenous peoples’ rights, and homosexual rights, among other things.”

According to a June 2021 article published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the antifa movement’s roots may be traced back to a period shortly after World War I, when German and Italian leftists banded together to fight fascist gangs.

According to the 2018 CRS assessment, antiracist groups in the United States, such as Anti-Racist Action (ARA), that adopted antifa ideology in the late 1980s “embraced the worldwide movement’s confrontational and sometimes criminalâ€”even violentâ€”tactics.”

According to the CRS research, “a part of the antifa movement is willing to commit crimes to advance their beliefs.”

While many antifa supporters do not favor violence as the only or even primary means of combating fascism, “they do consider violence as a legitimate option,” according to a CSIS article from June 2021.

