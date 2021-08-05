Antibiotics are a “Crutch,” according to a medical blogger who is suing the Biden administration over airplane face masks.

Sarah Pope, an alternative medicine blogger, is one of two Florida women who are suing the Biden administration for enforcing face masks on planes and other forms of public transit. Antibiotics are referred to as a “crutch” by Pope in one of her YouTube videos.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Pope and another lady named Ana Daza joined on as plaintiffs in a claim filed by the Wyoming non-profit group Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF). The fund has both genders as members.

Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are named as defendants in the complaint. The lawsuit claims that Biden, the CDC, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) overstepped their legal authority by ordering Americans to wear face masks on all public transit. These directives were issued by the Biden Administration in January.

The lawsuit also claims that the face mask requirement has harmed Pope personally.

“She had to cancel a trip to Hawaii with her family because the prospect of wearing a mask for such a lengthy journey gave her anxiety, and she is afraid of experiencing panic attacks if she tries,” according to the lawsuit.

“When government gets into the business of legislating what people can and can’t do with their bodies, I think we have a problem,” HFDF founder and president Leslie Manookian told the New York Times.

According to its website, the HFDF opposes all “unethical and unconstitutional mask, testing, and vaccine mandates.” According to Manookian, if the government can enforce masks, testing, and vaccines, it could theoretically force people to have abortions or take antidepressants as well.

The HFDF website has downloadable forms that can be used to warn employers, schools, and other institutions that such mandates are illegal under federal law.

Pope runs The Healthy Home Economist, a blog and YouTube channel. Her COVID-19 posts, the majority of which are behind a paywall, including ones on how to persuade “brainwashed” family members not to get vaccinated, the “life-altering” negative effects of the Moderna vaccine, and a recipe for creating homemade hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine is a malaria drug that was once touted as a COVID-19 treatment. It has been cautioned against by the Food and Drug Administration, the World Health Organization, and the National Institutes of Health.

