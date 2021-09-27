Anti-Vaccine A cartoonist with a “tough” COVID case claims he would “never” visit the hospital.

Ben Garrison, a well-known right-wing cartoonist, said he’s had a difficult time since catching COVID-19, but he won’t seek treatment in a hospital because he feels doctors have a financial incentive to let victims die.

According to Gizmodo, Garrison, who has published numerous anti-vaccine cartoons, and his wife, both in their 60s, have had COVID-19 for around two weeks. The cartoonist told the site that it’s been “tough” and that he’s lost his sense of taste and smell, leading to a loss of appetite and a 15-pound weight loss. He, on the other hand, has no intention of seeking medical help.

“With COVID, I would never go to a hospital.” They killed Robert David Steele, who did it a few weeks ago. COVID death reports earn hospitals extra money, which is vital to maintain fear levels high, according to Garrison.

Steele advertised himself as one of the first to promote the claim that COVID-19 was a fake, and he was a staunch opponent of the vaccination. Steele admitted that his lungs were “not functioning” in his last blog post, which he wrote on August 17, but that he felt he would survive.

“This has been a near-death experience, similar to the new death experience that the entire country is experiencing right now. Steele wrote, “We will never be the same because now we know we’ve all been lied to about everything.”

In March 2020, Steele disputed the pandemic was real, writing on his blog that he believed it was part of a plot to depose former President Donald Trump. Steele wrote his final blog post from his hospital bed, and after his death, his friend Mark Tassi claimed that hospitals were “killing” people and counseled him not to take the drugs he was given.

COVID-19 Medicare patients would pay a 20% premium under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed in March 2020. Senator Scott Jensen believes that the increased payments for COVID-19 patients will encourage hospitals to record patients as having had COVID-19 before they died so that Medicare will pay them more. He rejected accusing doctors of "gaming the system," instead blaming administrators or other health-care executives.