Anti-pornographic group asked the DOJ to investigate OnlyFans before enacting its sex content ban.

102 members of Congress sent a letter to the Department of Justice nine days before the video subscription provider OnlyFans announced its forthcoming restriction on sexually explicit content (DOJ). The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), a religious-right anti-pornography organization, was highlighted in the August 10 letter.

The NCOSE had “named OnlyFans one of the leading contributors to online sexual exploitation in the United States,” according to the letter. OnlyFans has “become a major marketplace for purchasing and selling Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in the United States, as well as soliciting sexual conduct with minors,” according to the letter.

The DOJ was asked to look into the platform’s CSAM content, particularly content involving missing children, in the letter. It also requested that the DOJ examine the platform’s anti-CSAM procedures as well as the use of its direct messaging tool to facilitate prostitution.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has reported 10 cases of missing children linked to OnlyFans content in the last two years, according to the letter. In addition, the NCMEC linked OnlyFans content to 80 incidents of missing children.

Similar worries regarding the platform’s interaction with sex work are raised on the NCOSE website. In fact, it named OnlyFans to its Dirty Dozen Roster, an annual list of “popular sexual exploitation facilitators.” Netflix, Google’s Chromebook computers, and EBSCO, an academic database, are all on the list for 2021.

People can also ask the DOJ to investigate OnlyFans by signing a petition on NSCOSE’s website.

NCOSE is an anti-pornography organization. It was formed in 1962 by clerics under the name Morality in Media (MIM). MIM was the driving force behind various rallies against adult stores, the sale of sex toys, and other pornographic material, including the 1979 film Caligula and Madonna’s 1992 book Sex.

MIM also teamed together with religious-rights organizations in the 1990s to promote abstinence-only sexual education programs in schools and a Disney boycott. The groups were against Disney’s Miramax film label distributing non-films children’s and providing employee perks to LGBTQ employees’ same-sex partners.

MIM was renamed the NCOSE in 2015. The National Council on Social Issues produced a resolution in Utah proclaiming pornography a public health crisis. Similarly worded resolutions were passed in fifteen other states. The anti-sex trafficking organisation has accused the NCOSE. This is a condensed version of the information.