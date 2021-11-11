Anti-Muslims write a scathing review of ‘Satanic Activity’ in a restaurant, which the owner prints on a top.

After printing a negative one-star rating on a line of T-shirts, a restaurant owner has been hailed as a “legend.”

A bad review is nothing new for most businesses, but Luna Rotisserie in North Carolina decided to celebrate it instead.

During the first lockout in April, they disclosed that a group of consumers were dissatisfied with the mask requirement.

Despite the fact that they were offered a seat on the patio, the group grew “angry and aggressive” before leaving.

They left a one-star review and a scathing write-up on Google, expressing their disgust with the establishment.

“This place is rife with Satanic activity,” it said. We were treated unfairly as free-breathing individuals, with wait staff refusing to service our laughing, smiling faces. I can’t believe how we were treated here, as if we were second-class citizens. Go somewhere else if you want to be free!!” Rather than letting it damage employee morale, management plastered the slogan on a T-shirt beside a graphic of the devil—who, of course, was wearing a mask.

After images were shared throughout Reddit and Twitter, Luna Rotisserie created a line for employees to wear and sell, which has become a popular in town and online.

Last week, the restaurant posted on their Instagram page about the incident and the popularity of the shirt.

“A number of people came to Luna in the spring, during the first mask mandate, wanting to enter without masks,” it explained. Our courteous staff rejected admission but invited them to dine on our big outdoor terrace.

“The group grew enraged and combative as a result of their refusal. They eventually departed, returned home, and left a string of one-star reviews complaining about how we had infringed on their freedom. Our favorite review was this one.

“As a Covid memento, we asked the incredibly creative Chip Hoppin of @themerchcarrboro to design the appropriate t-shirt.” A token of appreciation for what has been an arduous trip.

“We’ve produced additional and are selling them for pickup on our online ordering system because many of you have asked to buy these shirts for your own souvenir.” “Grab them while they’re still available!” Skyler Jay, an employee, was discovered to have tweeted about the shirts arriving. This is a condensed version of the information.