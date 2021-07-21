Anti-COVID efforts, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, should focus more on obesity and less on vaccines.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, believes that COVID-19 vaccine efforts should focus more on obesity.

“If we’re going to go door-to-door asking people if they’ve had the vaccine and offering it, then we should definitely talk to people about how to reduce obesity to get rid of… the number-one risk factor that can lead to hospitalization or death,” she said at a press conference in her Washington, D.C. office on Tuesday.

“This is also an issue that leads to a slew of other medical issues, as well as expensive costs and health-care costs, so I believe this is something that people should be discussing,” she added.

Greene even went so far as to agree with Michelle Obama, the former first lady, in the fight against childhood obesity.

Greene convened the press conference to highlight Twitter’s recent 12-hour suspension of her account for tweeting false COVID-19 information. The COVID-19 “was not harmful for those under the age of 65 who are not obese,” according to one of the weekend tweets that got her banned.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus has killed 142,241 people under the age of 65. (CDC). The deaths account for 23.7 percent of the total 598,624 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the United States.

Greene added later in the conference that 78 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were obese. She didn’t say who she got her information from, although it’s possible she was referring to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from March 8. According to the findings, 27.8% of the 71,491 adults in the United States who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were overweight, and 50.2 percent were obese.

Obesity, according to the CDC, increases the risk of severe COVID-19 sickness and may treble the chance of hospitalization due to a COVID-19 infection.

Greene noted that she used to own a gym when asked what she would do to combat adult obesity. She added she had heard “success tales” of people losing weight during the pandemic by exercising and eating well. She also suggested that schools may assist in the teaching of “healthy food habits and effective exercise programs” so that “kids grow up to be adults who have good lifelong habits.”

