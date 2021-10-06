Anti-Asian Hate Crime Stopper Harassed With Paint, Dead Rats

In the months following the incident, a good Samaritan who rushed to the aid of an Asian guy who had been battered in Oakland has endured persecution.

Mychelle, a woman who only wanted to be named as Mychelle, spoke exclusively to KGO-TV about her role in fending off the attackers. She was on a public bus when camera evidence showed a man clothed in black assaulting Hua Lin, 69, with what seems to be a cane or staff.

On the video, Mychelle can be heard yelling out and asking the man if he’s okay. She then moves to put herself between Lin and the perpetrator, pressing him against the plastic barrier to keep him safe. The offender eventually got off the bus, but not before hitting Mychelle multiple times.

After the attack, Mychelle assisted in summoning an ambulance and securing Lin’s treatment.

Mychelle, who apparently works for a nonprofit and has helped give personal protective equipment (PPE) to her local community throughout the pandemic, stated, “I wouldn’t sit there and watch somebody get hurt.” She was also caught on camera attempting to photograph the assailant.

Carl Chan, the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, was on his way to meet Lin when the assault occurred, and had been attacked earlier that day, according to KGO. The Chamber of Commerce created a GoFundMe to gather money for Mychelle after learning of her acts.

“Since the attack, [Mychelle] has been harassed and threatened on multiple occasions. Her automobile was sprayed with paint and her tires were slashed. They even tried to frighten her by placing dead rats in her house,” according to the GoFundMe website.

The GoFundMe is intended to assist her in relocating to a safer neighborhood where she will be less likely to be harassed.

“Mychelle put her life on the line for someone she didn’t know. If she hadn’t risked her life to save one of our seniors, she wouldn’t be facing these dangers. “Let’s show her how much we appreciate her assistance,” Chan remarked.

While the GoFundMe’s initial target was $20,000, it has now raised more than $33,000 as of this writing. According to reports, the cops were present. This is a condensed version of the information.