Anti-abortion activists were arrested after spending hours inside an abortion clinic for ‘intervention.’

Three men have been detained for allegedly forcing a “intervention” on abortion care at a women’s health clinic in New York.

Red Rose Rescue, an anti-abortion group, claimed credit for the incident in a lengthy Facebook post, claiming that the “nonviolent direct action intervention” took place on November 27 at All Women’s Health & Medical Services in White Plains, New York.

Activists were reportedly put outside the clinic and within the waiting area for more than two hours, according to the group. Seven women entered the clinic during that period, according to Red Rose Rescue, and one woman departed “in tears” because she “freely chose” to go. According to the group’s Facebook post, two members who were inside the clinic and one who was stationed outside the entryway were arrested. “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED – Thanks be to God,” a photo of an arrest was posted to their website, along with the message. According to the Journal News, William Goodman, Franciscan friar Christopher Moscinski, and Matthew Connolly were among those imprisoned. Later this month, the men are scheduled to appear in court.

Goodman and Moscinski were charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, while Connolly was charged with trespassing, according to the report.

The incident is also being investigated by the Westchester District Attorney’s Office, which released a statement on Thursday.

District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement that “investigators are looking into whether individuals illegally interfered with patients receiving medical care,” citing a New York state law that “gives patients and staff the right to be free from force, threats of force, or physical obstruction when trying to obtain or provide reproductive health care.”

Rocah stated, “In addition, criminal trespass or other criminal penalties may apply.” “Criminal activity that interferes with Westchester County people’ rights to freely access healthcare is severe, and will be punished to the utmost degree possible if applicable.”

The Westchester District Attorney’s Office and White Plains Public Safety were contacted for additional comment, but no response was received before publication.

All Women’s Health is a member of the National Abortion Federation and the National Coalition of Abortion Providers and runs three facilities in the state.

