Anthony Weiner Jokes About Selling His Laptop to Mike Lindell of MyPillow

In a new interview with The New York Times, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner joked about selling his iconic laptop to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Authorities seized Weiner’s computer after it was revealed in September 2016 that he had exchanged graphic conversations with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl.

Days before the 2016 presidential election, former FBI Director James Comey stated that the emails had been discovered on the device, prompting him to reopen the Hillary Clinton email probe. Weiner was married to Huma Abedin, a prominent Clinton staffer at the time.

Although no damning material was discovered on the device, some have blamed Weiner for starting the chain of events that led to the investigation’s reopening. Comey’s decision to reopen the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State, according to Clinton, lost her the election.

After pleading guilty to distributing obscene material to a minor in 2017, Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in jail.

People frequently inquire about the location of his laptop, which he claims he keeps in a closet, according to Times columnist Ben Smith. Weiner wondered aloud, “Should I call the MyPillow guy and offer to sell him the laptop?”

Lindell has advocated conspiracy theories concerning the 2020 election and the Clintons, despite being a staunch Trump supporter. Lindell was reached out to for comment.

Weiner, on the other hand, is considering whether to cash in on his celebrity by selling the search warrant for his laptop as a non-fungible token, or NFT. “It would be good to cash in,” he remarked.

Weiner’s agency has reportedly sold a book about sex addiction, according to the Times. Weiner is in a 12-step treatment for sex addiction.

Weiner’s collapse began in 2011, when he was accused of sending an obscene photo to a college student via Twitter. He initially claimed his account had been hacked, but then revealed in a press conference that while married to Abedin, he had exchanged sexual texts and images with roughly six women.

In June of that year, he resigned from Congress, but attempted to return to politics by running for mayor of New York City. This is a condensed version of the information.